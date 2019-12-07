WATCH: Only You - Bytes Christmas Video

Contact
'Only You', a video created by young people taking part in the 'Mind Hack' programme, in collaboration with Older People North West - AGE Concern.
Loneliness among older people, especially at Christmas, can be a huge issue that often goes unnoticed.
The young people wanted to do something to highlight this, so teamed up with a local charity to plan, film and edit this short film.
The video was made by Bytes Project with thanks to Derry & Strabane PCSP for their funding of the Mind Hack programme and The Honourable the Irish Society, whose funding earlier this year provided the camera equipment used in this project.
We hope you enjoy the young people's work, and if you do, please share it with your friends and family to help them rise awareness of an issue close to their hearts.
Many thanks to the Bytes Project for sharing this video.
