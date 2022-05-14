WATCH: Surprise philanthropist helps County Derry swimming club's mental health fundraiser

A County Derry swimming group has raised over £4,000 for a local charity after a well-wisher heard them talking in a local café and offered to bump up their sponsorship funds.
The Mistits and Propertits Open Water Swimming Friends Group raised £4,032 for Draperstown-based mental health charity S.T.E.P.S. through an Easter swimming fundraiser.
The members all took to the water on Easter Saturday at Splash Moneymore - who kindly waived their fees for the day - in self-styled Easter bonnets to swim, dunk and dip for charity.
Bernice McMaster and Donna English spoke to Derry Now about the day, and the kind stranger who offered to help after seeing the group eating breakfast.
Full story and more pictures in Tuesday's Derry Post.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.