WATCH: Host of celebrities team up to wish County Derry Eurovision hopeful luck

County Derry Eurovision semi finalist Brooke Scullion has been left feeling emotional after the Irish team presented her with a special video montage wishing her well ahead of the competition.
The video contains messages from former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, fellow County Derry performer JC Stewart, former Irish Eurovision winner Dana, Brooke's former The Voice coach Meghan Trainor and a host of Irish celebrity figures.
Good evening Bellaghy: Brooke's moment of truth is here
Bellaghy's Brooke Scullion will fly the flag for Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest this week in Turin. Liam Tunney caught up with her to talk stadium tours, Eurovision favourites and her unique fashion sense.
The 23-year-old That's Rich singer posted on Instagram to thank her team for the kind gesture.
View this post on Instagram
"I'm not crying, you are," she said.
"My team surprised me with this before the semi-final."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.