Search

11 May 2022

WATCH: Host of celebrities team up to wish County Derry Eurovision hopeful luck

The Bellaghy singer's preparations for Thursday's semi final are in full swing.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

11 May 2022 5:17 PM

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

County Derry Eurovision semi finalist Brooke Scullion has been left feeling emotional after the Irish team presented her with a special video montage wishing her well ahead of the competition.

The video contains messages from former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, fellow County Derry performer JC Stewart, former Irish Eurovision winner Dana, Brooke's former The Voice coach Meghan Trainor and a host of Irish celebrity figures.

Good evening Bellaghy: Brooke's moment of truth is here

The County Derry singer will compete in tomorrow night's Eurovision semi final.

Bellaghy's Brooke Scullion will fly the flag for Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest this week in Turin. Liam Tunney caught up with her to talk stadium tours, Eurovision favourites and her unique fashion sense.

The 23-year-old That's Rich singer posted on Instagram to thank her team for the kind gesture.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brooke (@brookescullion)

"I'm not crying, you are," she said.

"My team surprised me with this before the semi-final."

Childhood friends follow Eurovision hopeful Brooke all the way to Turin

The County Derry girls will jet off to Italy in the early hours of Thursday morning.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media