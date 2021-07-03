WATCH: Martin Boyle’s reaction as Derry minors win Ulster title

Derry minors needed to fend off a strong Monaghan fightback in Friday night’s Ulster minor football final at Healy Park.
It was the refixed final from 2020 and Derry were 1-15 to 0-15 winners to win a first title since 2017.
Michael McMullan got the thoughts of winning manager Martin Boyle after the game.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.