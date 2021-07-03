WATCH: Martin Boyle’s reaction as Derry minors win Ulster title

Derry fend off late Monaghan rally

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Derry minors needed to fend off a strong Monaghan fightback in Friday night’s Ulster minor football final at Healy Park.

It was the refixed final from 2020 and Derry were 1-15 to 0-15 winners to win a first title since 2017.

Michael McMullan got the thoughts of winning manager Martin Boyle after the game.

Late drama as Derry win a third minor title in six seasons

McGonigle is the Derry hero with late save

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie