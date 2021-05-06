WATCH: 'Everyone knew how special Mark was'

The parents of Mark Farren were in attendance at the Brandywell today as the club unveiled a brand new mural in honour of the former Derry City striker.

Michael and Kathleen Farren were delighted with the mural which was created by local company Peaball Creatives, remarking: "Everyone knows how special he was."

Mark Farren played 209 times for Derry City and scored 113 goals to become the club's top goal scorer ever in the League of Ireland.