Nicola Coughlan - star of Derry Girls and Netflix's Bridgerton - takes us on a personal tour of her life in Ireland, going back to where it all began in Galway.

WATCH: Nicola Coughlan's Journey From Galway to Derry Girls to Bridgerton Irish actress talks about the inspirations behind her career

