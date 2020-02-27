WATCH: Anonymous donor gives £33,000 to a Derry charity and helps a dream come true

A mystery donor has given £33,000 to a Derry charity so they could buy a bus.

The local woman, who only handed over the money on condition that she remained anonymous, gave the amazing donation to the Playtrail organisation which provides a range of support services for young people with special needs.

As a result of the donation, the charity has been able to buy their own bus.

Having their own transport has transformed how the Playtrail operates.

A short film about the story of this amazing donation has been made by the local Headliners group.

Headliners run journalism programmes to help young people tell their own stories.

You can watch the Playtrail film here - http://bit.ly/3cePrne