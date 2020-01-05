WATCH: Coleraine captain Ciaran Lagan gives his reaction to their All-Ireland JHC exit

Coleraine's All-Ireland junior hopes were dash on Saturday afternoon in Inniskeen.

The Derry and Ulster champions shipped three first-half goals before going down 3-18 to 1-12 to Conaghy Shamrocks.

Skipper Ciaran Lagan gave his thoughts after the defeat.

ALSO - Match report - Conaghy 3-18 Coleraine 1-12