VIDEO: Dean Brown scores a brilliant volley to help send Foyle Harps into McAlinden Cup final

Foyle Harps will meet Maiden City in this year’s McAlinden Cup final after coming through Tuesday’s semi-finals. Both teams were made to work for their victories though against determined opponents in Phoenix and Newell.

Foyle Harps 2

Phoenix 1

Phoenix took an early lead when young PJ Miller went through and finished well. Phoenix’s well organised defence held on for the majority of the game with Darren Smyth in the Phoenix goal in inspired form. Harps were unlucky, hitting the woodwork twice, but they were also guilty of some poor finishing and they were immensely frustrated for 75 minutes. Dean Brown grabbed a deserved equaliser with a brilliant volley (see above) before Mikhail Kennedy ran through to score to send Harps through to another final.

At Clooney Park West, Newell put on a brave show before falling to a 5-3 defeat.

They led 3-2 with goals from McFadden and an own goal, however the youthful Maiden City's fitness told as goals from Brennan Moore (2) Josh Kee, Oran O'Doherty and Jack Devenny booked their place in the final in which they once again meet Foyle Harps.

The final is scheduled to be played at the Brandywell on Friday 24th June