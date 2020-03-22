CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Respiratory team issue 'stay at home' message.

WATCH: A Northern Ireland Health and Social Care Trust has released a hard-hitting video warning about the effects of flaunting government guidelines to stay at home to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The Trust's respiratory team are featured in the video, standing at a safe distance apart in the foyer of Belfast's Mater Hospital to deliver the message.

The plea comes after crowds were pictured flocking to beauty spots across the country, seemingly disregarding the government's advice on social distancing.