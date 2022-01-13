Search

13 Jan 2022

PICS: Errigal Group are new sponsors of Derry GAA

The construction company helped launch the county's new jersey last weekend.

PICS: Errigal Group are new sponsors of Derry GAA

Pictured at the launch of the new Derry GAA jersey on Friday night at Owenbeg is Cormac McCloskey and Damien Treanor of Errigal Group. Pic by Mary K Burke

Reporter:

Mary K Burke

13 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

PICS: Errigal Group are new sponsors of Derry GAA

Derry GAA launched their new-look jerseys for the 2022 season last weekend, and the Oakleafers will have a new sponsor on the front.

Errigal Group were announced as the incoming sponsor last year, replacing H&A who have been main sponsors for a number of years.

Press NEXT to see the next picture.

WATCH: Incoming Derry sponsor pays tribute to H&A

Cormac McCloskey made the comments at Derry's official jersey launch at Owenbeg.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media