IN PICTURES: All the action from the Gaelcholáiste Dhoire Blitz at Owenbeg

Getting a pass away during the Gaelcholáiste Dhoire blitz
Pictured are Rossmar School Vice Principal, Ms C Archibald (left); pupils Zoe and Aiden and Melissa Lemon, PCSP Officer with the new Easy Read guide to community safety.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.