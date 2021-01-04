Cast your vote for 2020 game of the year

In December, we asked you - the readers of the County Derry Post and DerryNow.com - to send in your nominations for the various categories.

For the game of the year, the entries are:

- Slaughtneil v Ballyhale Shamrocks

- Ballinderry v Newbridge

- Slaughtneil v Swatragh drawn camogie final

