Paul McIntyre Quartet the headline act at Sandinos Jazz Club

The Paul McIntyre Quartet will be performing upstairs in Sandinos Jazz Club on Sunday evenings at 7:30pm. Doors open at 7.00pm.
Jazz Club upstairs at Sandinos creates a fabulous atmosphere in a really cool venue.
One can enjoy the fabulous music sipping a cocktail and relaxing in what can only be described as the perfect jazz gig.
The line-up includes Paul McIntyre on saxophones, Caolan Hutchinson on piano, Rohan Armstrong on double bass and Andrew McCoubrey on drums.
The Quartet delivers a set that includes music that will entertain both jazz and non-jazz audiences. Hard bop, Cool jazz and some modern tunes make up the programme.
A perfect way to spend a Sunday evening to end the weekend, relaxing in perfect surroundings with great music.
