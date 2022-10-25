MacD on Music: Future Sounds

As you may recall, a few months ago I wrote about some of the best concerts I’ve been to over the years (although three columns was still barely scratching the surface). This week I’m going to be doing the opposite. Like ghosts of Christmas, we’ve done past and now, it’s time for the Ghosts of Concerts Future.

Alabama 3

Our first gig takes place just four days from now. This Friday, Sandino’s plays host to the Alabama 3, a group that, loyal readers will remember, graced these pages a few short weeks ago. The group, perhaps best known for their song ‘Woke Up This Morning’, used in the the now-legendary opening sequence of the Sopranos, play an acoustic set upstairs in Sandino’s and is guaranteed to be a great night. Tickets are selling fast (as of this writing. It could be sold out by the time you read this but check anyway).

Not Really (Bennigan’s, Halloween Night)

This next gig is something of a mystery. It’s happening in Bennigan’s this day week. According to the official Bennigan’s Instagram page, it’s “a night in which some of the best original bands in the country right now will dress up and perform the music of their favourite bands in the world.”

The bands playing are [REDACTED], [REDACTED], [REDACTED], [REDACTED] and [REDACTED], playing as the Foo Fighters, Beastie Boys, System of a Down, Paramore and Limp Bizkit. It’s sold out but there will be limited tickets on the door. Be sure to get there early if you want to get in!

Lisa O’Neill

Lisa O’Neill is one of the best talents this country has produced in recent years, and on the 4th November, she will be playing Sandino’s. According the press release for the gig: “Last here in 2019 the Cavan native’s popularity continues to grow evermore; so much so that she was chosen to close Peaky Blinders, the final scene ending with her haunting version Bob Dylan’s “All the tired horses“.

Lisa’s own song , the very much loved “Blackbird” also featured in series four of the very popular series.

She says: “It is not an overstatement to say that it was beyond my wildest dreams to be ‘Ordered by the Peaky F*****g Blinders’ to cover this beautiful song from Bob Dylan”.

She added: “Go raibh míle maith agat Peaky Blinders. Go raibh míle maith agat Cormac Begley, Colm Mac Con Iomaire agus Ruth O’Mahony Brady, for whom without, this track would not exist. We recorded this version of ‘All the tired horses’ in an old horse stable in Cabinteely, South Dublin, over the space of two days. We recorded by constant candlelight as a dear friend was dying at the time. This all contributed to the energy and the charge of the final track. That friend has since passed.”

“I wish to dedicate this song to Mick O’Grady – The Long Distance Kid – 1943 – 2022.”

With three albums already released , her last being “Heard a Long Gone Song”, was choice nominated in Ireland and was the Guardians folk album of the year 2019.

She has just signed a new deal with Rough Trade imprint River Lea and is currently working on new material for a new album, news of which will be available soon.

Lisa O’Neil has a very distinct and unique voice and she can tell a story or two, her live performance’s never disappoint, once seen you will not forget.

For her show in Derry she will be accompanied by Joe Doyle and Ruth O’Mahony Brady-Glen Hansard fans will know about these two.

Support on the night comes from Ku.

Extra tickets have just been released and are available in person at Cool Discs, Foyle Street or online from www.cooldiscsmusic.com and www.skiddle.com.

And finally…

Bruce Springsteen

Our final Ghost of Concerts Future, unfortunately, does not take place upstairs in Sandino’s. Next May Bruce Springsteen makes his long awaited return to Ireland. As someone who’s seen the Boss live four times (and counting), this show will make all other gigs pale in comparison.

Playing the RDS in Dublin, Bruce and the E Street Band are one of (if not the) best live acts in the world. There is absolutely nothing like a Bruce show, and next years gigs are sure to live up to his already incredible reputation.

