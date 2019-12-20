Revealed: Derry City's Airtricity League Premier Division fixtures for 2020

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixtures for the 2020 season have been released.

Derry City will launch their campaign with an away trip to Oriel Park to face champions Dundalk on February 14 at 8pm.

And their first match of the season is against north-west rivals Finn Harps at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium the following week, on February 21.

Elsewhere, Bohemians will host Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers, whilst newly-promoted Shelbourne will travel to Turner's Cross to face Cork City in their first match back in the top flight. Finn Harps are at home to Sligo Rovers.

The mid-season break will take place between June 13 and June 25, and the First Division fixtures will be released at a later date.

All fixtures are subject to change and to the decisions of the FAI Club Licensing Committee.

For the full fixture list, click HERE