Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Revealed: Derry City's Airtricity League Premier Division fixtures for 2020

Toughest start possible for City - away to the champions

Revealed: Derry City's Airtricity League Premier Division fixtures for 2020

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixtures for the 2020 season have been released. 

Derry City will launch their campaign with an away trip to Oriel Park to face champions Dundalk on February 14 at 8pm.

And their first match of the season is against north-west rivals Finn Harps at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium the following week, on February 21.

Elsewhere, Bohemians will host Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers, whilst newly-promoted Shelbourne will travel to Turner's Cross to face Cork City in their first match back in the top flight. Finn Harps are at home to Sligo Rovers.

The mid-season break will take place between June 13 and June 25, and the First Division fixtures will be released at a later date.

All fixtures are subject to change and to the decisions of the FAI Club Licensing Committee.

For the full fixture list, click HERE

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie