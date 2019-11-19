Discover more about 'The Rabble' Derry's hiring fair held in the city's Diamond

Contact
An image of the Hiring Fair or 'Rabble' in The Diamond in the 1930’s.
Do you want to learn more about accessing archive and genealogy collections? Would you like some tips in tracing your ancestors?
Next Friday November 29 from 12 noon to 4pm you can come along to the Central Library to meet the Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Archivist and Genealogist and find out what collections are available for family history, and local built heritage.
The Archivist and Genealogist will give a short talk on ‘Tracing Your Ancestors’ at 12 noon, while the Archivist will discuss ‘Understanding Archive Collections’ at 1pm. They will be available until 4pm to answer your questions and it will also be an opportunity to browse through some of the collections.
You can also find out more about the history of Derry such as the hiring fairs and shirt factories.
The national campaign is managed by the Archive and Record Association. For further details, visit https://araireland.ie/explore- your-archives.
For more information contact Archivist, Tower Museum, Derry on 028 7137 2411 or email bernadette.walsh@ derrystrabane.com.
