Search

16 Feb 2022

MACRORY CUP FINAL: O’Donnell hails the Magherafelt fans

The Ballinderry man turned in a man of the match performance.

MACRORY CUP FINAL: O’Donnell hails the Magherafelt fans

Ballinderry's Niall O'Donnell was named Sunday's Man of the Match. Pic by Mary K Burke

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

16 Feb 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Niall O’Donnell is modesty personified and hailed the input of the St Mary’s Magherafelt fans in Sunday’s showpiece clash in Armagh.

You don’t need to be talking to him long to realise the Ballinderry youngster has the grounding to go with the talent.  

After lighting up Sunday’s showpiece in Armagh, the Ballinderry youngster was very matter of fact about his input.

Three minutes into the game, he latched onto a Ryan McEldowney pass before slotting neatly to the corner of the Cookstown net and pulled two further saves out of goalkeeper Rian Smith.

“We were very good at running the ball and there are always boys making runs,” said O’Donnell, the first Ballinderry man to pick up the Iggy Jones Man of the Match award since Adrian McGuckin in 1995.

“The ball was popped into me and it opened up so I got the goal.  It was the same for our second goal that Cahir (Quinn) scored, with forwards making forward runs ahead of the ball.”

Celebrations after winning the MacRory Cup. Pic by Mary K Burke.

O’Donnell was part of the Derry minor winning team of 2020, but the pandemic left them playing in front of paltry attendances on their high octane run to glory.

“That was the biggest crowd we ever played in front of,” said O’Donnell, who commented how much of a difference it meant.

“It was a great atmosphere and the fans were great.  They gave us the buzz and we were able to win a game with it.

“It keeps you going when you are feeling a wee bit tired, the crowd gave you an extra lift.”

After hitting two early goals, the Magherafelt side needed all the support they would get during a rocky second quarter against a rampant Holy Trinity team that used their size to box them into their own defence.

“They kept the ball and we couldn’t really get it off them,” O’Donnell said.  “We came in at half time and we knew we needed to have a big second half performance or else the game was going to run away from us.”

Leading by three points (2-1 to 0-4), St Mary’s felt they hadn’t reached the heights of earlier in the competition and it took the management team to sit them down before pointing them in the right direction.

“We went out there and kicked a few scores to settle the nerves and we went from there,” he concluded. 

MACRORY CUP FINAL: Brady relieved to see his side settle

The Moneyglass man said there was added pressure on the favourites.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media