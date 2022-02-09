Search

09 Feb 2022

Impressive Draperstown see off Aghadowey

Impressive Draperstown see off Aghadowey

Above - Christopher Bradley was back on the scoresheet for Draperstown Celtic.

09 Feb 2022 7:30 PM

AGHADOWEY 2-4 DRAPERSTOWN CELTIC

The firsts travelled to Coleraine to play Aghadowey on Saturday morning. On what was a cold and wet miserable morning the lads were very slow out of the blocks and found themselves 2-0 down after only 10 mins.

A poor clearance from A Mcbride feel straight to an Aghadowey man who made no mistake for 1-0 and two minutes later, poor play along the back allowed a deflected shot to go in past the keeper.

It was the wake up call DC needed and they upped the tempo and started to play their game their way with excellent results.

A throw in from Higgins found O'Kane who converted to pull one back and get us right back into the game and within 10 minutes Higgins had got one for himself when he met a corner with a bullet header into the top corner for 2-2.

There was no stopping the visitors now that they had got into their stride.

Chris Bradley continued his excellent form with a curling shot straight to the top corner. DC pushed on for another goal before half time to no avail.

The second half started with DC setting the pace against a strong wind, Bradley and McSorley dropping deep to control the game, they still manage to play good football and we’re always dangerous going forward.

A 30-yard shot by McGrogan was too hot for the keeper to handle and when O'Kane nipped in for the rebound he was brought down in the box.

Up stepped McGrogan for the spot kick and he made no mistake, putting it straight into the top corner. DC sat tight and seen the last 15 minutes out.

There was some great performances all over the pitch today and it was great to see DC veteran Raymie Caulfield start his first league match this season after returning from injury. Ray put in a fantastic shift for 60 minutes.  

Man of the match was Chris Bradley who had another fantastic game, covering every blade of grass, and anything Draperstown done good he was behind it.

Blues Irish Cup run comes to an end

The Magherafelt side bowed out at the weekend.

