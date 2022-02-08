Devine takes third place in Galway

Callum Devine.
A County Derry rally driver has secured a third place finish at the Galway International Rally.
Park's Callum Devine secured a third-placed finish at the race, hamstrung in part by his car's pop-off valve acting intermittently throughout Sunday's action.
The event was eventually won by Josh Moffett, and Devine admitted it had been a 'tricky' race.
"Not a bad result," he said.
"We tried hard but it just didn’t all click together. Still, good points on the board for the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.
"It was so good to see huge crowds back out too, life seems to be getting back to some bit of normality, it’s great to be back rallying in Ireland."
