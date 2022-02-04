Search

05 Feb 2022

McKinley call for full support for inter-county game in Derry

"I don't see why players won't take the opportunity," said the manager.

McKinley call for full support for inter-county game in Derry

McKinley congratulates Michael Fennelly after Derry's Christy Ring defeat to Offaly last year. Pic by Ray McManus/Sportsfile.

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

04 Feb 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Dominic McKinley is ‘disappointed’ that more hurlers don’t throw their lot behind the Derry county team and feels the environment would help lift the standard of the game across the club scene.

The former Antrim star accepts that the day of the inter-county dual player has passed. The level of commitment and the fixture calendar mean that Brendan Rogers, Paul McNeill, Shane McGuigan, Chrissy and Karl McKaigue are never going to be able to commit to the county.  He commented last season how that ship had already sailed.

While he has added seven players this season – of which four are stepping up from U20 level – Derry had to work with a small panel last year after seven players stepped away from county action during the league. 

By the time they reached Croke Park, Derry didn’t have enough fit players to fill out their match day squad of 26.

“We’d hadn’t a great deal of success getting other players out,” says McKinley and continues with his plan to blood those that came through the Celtic Challenge winning U17 teams.

“If I hurled in Derry and if somebody asked me to play county hurling, I’d be thinking ‘I’m going to selfish here’ and I’d try to be the best I can,” said McKinley, who’d love to still be playing. said.

Regular training, a series of games, a strength and conditioning programme with all the supplements provided.  

“Players are looked after and quite rightly so, due to the level of commitment.  You’d have the best players in Derry playing hurling and the learning you are going to get. I can’t see why players won’t take the opportunity,” he said.

McKinley is loath to again use the example of Slaughtneil, but points at extra hurling as an avenue for other clubs to catch them.  He also feels that Banagher’s run in the club championship will help their development in the long-term.

“To me, if you not going to then how are you ever going to close the gap on the other teams, if you don’t match what they are doing,” he asks, while pointing to some players who consider hurling a second sport when the football season is over.

"Hurling is not like that and you will never catch up with people…that’s what a lot of them are doing.”

Hurling boss McKinley sets sights on promotion

Derry kick off their NHL season at home to Sligo this weekend.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media