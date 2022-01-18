Here's the Donegal and Derry teams named for tonight's McKenna Cup semi-final

Ciaran McFaul of Derry in action against Eoghan Ban Gallagher of Donegal
The match programme teams for tonight's meeting of Donegal and Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup are in, with the match throwing in at 7:45pm in Ballybofey.
Áine was in a serious road traffic accident and has spent the last few weeks in the ICU ward of The Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast
Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan: "This is a disgraceful attack on someone going about their job to make our community safer."
Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: "It’s really important that if you have older members of your family, talk with them and warn them about this particular type of scam."
The level of moss building up on the pavements of Mount Pleasant has given residents cause for concern.
Foyle MP Colum Eastwood: "People need to know what will happen and when we anticipate it will happen"
A woman has been arrested as part of an ongoing PSNI investigation into the discovery of a suspect device in a parked car in the Creggan Heights area of Derry in September 2019.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.