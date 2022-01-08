Change of venue for Steelstown and Moortown

Pic by Mary K Burke.
The Ulster intermediate football final between Steelstown and Moortown of Tyrone has a new venue.
Following a pitch inspection at Glen this afternoon, the game will now take place in Owenbeg at the original time of 1.00pm.
Last week, Brian Óg's manager Hugh McGrath had raised concerns about playing the match in Glen.
“Glen as a venue – the stand, the whole setup, where it's based – is excellent. You can't fault it; they're a great club, but our concern is playing on a pitch that's notoriously soft in winter," he said.
“I think when you see the junior final going to Clones and the senior final to Athletic Grounds, you can get hung up on these things.”
ULSTER IFC FINAL
STEELSTOWN v MOORTOWN
OWENBEG
SUN JAN 9
1.00PM
REF: C DOURNEEN (CAVAN)
