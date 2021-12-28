VOTE: County Derry Post senior football Team of the Year

Derry's competitive interest in the Ulster SFC finally drew to a close the weekend before Christmas as Glen agonisingly bowed out at the hands of Kilcoo.

The Derry champions blazed a trail through their own county championship earlier in the season, scoring 10-115 throughout their seven games.

Unsurprisingly, they make up a large percentage of the nominees for the 2021 team of the year, as chosen by the County Derry Post and a number of journalists who have been at the games.

You have a chance to influence the decision by voting for who you think should make it onto the final fifteen – just vote on this article or on our Twitter account.

Nominations are also open for who you think should be Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year (U23), either leave a comment on our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram page, or email sport@derrypost.com with your choice and why you think they deserve it.

Let's have a look at his year's nominees for the senior football team of the year.

GOALKEEPER

CONNLAN BRADLEY (GLEN)

Bradley's error against Kilcoo stands out because it was so uncharacteristic. His metamorphosis into a championship-winning goalkeeper has been so complete that these kind of errors are rare in his game.

CIARON O'BOYLE (LAVEY)

O'Boyle's distribution and scoring threat from frees has been a key cog in the machine that drove Lavey to an extended semi final meeting with then-champions Slaughtneil.

THOMAS MALLON (LOUP)

'Postie' was stationed behind a defence that until the semi final meeting with Glen had only conceded five goals throughout the championship. His kick outs were key to Loup's run to a second successive appearance in the final four.

FULL BACK LINE

CONNOR CARVILLE (GLEN)

As well as getting his hands on the John McLaughlin Cup, Carville found himself sticking over a point in the Ulster championship meeting with St Eunan's as the captain led from the back.

RYAN DOUGAN (GLEN)

An ever-present at full back for the county champions, Dougan has been a solid presence throughout the championship campaign against some of the province's top forwards.

BRENDAN ROGERS (SLAUGHTNEIL)

When Slaughtneil were all at sea in the final, Rogers stepped out of defence and swung over a point. It didn't look like being the Emmet's day, but if anyone was to get them going, it was going to be him.

AIDAN TONER (LAVEY)

Toner's pace and stickiness made him a mainstay of the Lavey side that reached the semi final, and he has the ability to break out of defence and assist on the counter.

HALF BACK LINE

CIARAN MCFAUL (GLEN)

McFaul has had an incredible season. Stationed at centre back, he has acted as the pivot for Glen, hurting opposition teams from deep and orchestrating attacks from the number 6 position.

EAMON MCGILL (LAVEY)

McGill's scoring threat from deep positions was a mark of Lavey's season. He notched a point in the quarter final win over Ballinderry and a goal in the semi final against Slaughtneil.

ETHAN DOHERTY (GLEN)

Doherty has had an astronomical rise since the chance to play in a MacRory final was snatched away by Covid. He was key to a fine season with Derry and a senior championship win with Glen.

GARETH MCKINLESS (BALLINDERRY)

Taking on what could be referred to as the Ciaran McFaul role, McKinless orchestrated the Ballinderry attacks from deep, and managed a point himself in the loss against Lavey.

MIDFIELD

EMMETT BRADLEY (GLEN)

That Glen laboured without him against St Eunan's is a mark of how important Bradley was to their operation. On his return, he bossed the game against Scotstown and was excellent all season.

CONOR GLASS (GLEN)

Reinventing the high catch in midfield, Glass achieved this season that for which he came home from Australia. The face mask only added to the intrigue as he dominated midfield all year.

TERENCE O'BRIEN (LOUP)

Netted a goal in the quarter final win over Bellaghy and played with a new lease of life this season, driving his side forward from the midfield role.

FRANCIS KEARNEY (SWATRAGH)

Swatragh bowed out to eventual champions Glen at the quarter final stage, but against a midfield of Conor Glass and Emmett Bradley, Kearney performed well, notching two points.

HALF FORWARD LINE

GAVIN MCWILLIAMS (COLERAINE)

McWilliams hit 1-2 from play, including a late consolation goal, in the quarter final loss to Slaughtneil and was part of the machine that almost rattled the then-champions.

CAOLAN DEVLIN (LOUP)

Devlin is a constant threat in a free-scoring Loup side and took Bellaghy for three points from play in the quarter final. His link play and vision were key to his side's success.

ANTHONY O'NEILL (LOUP)

Another of the Loup danger men, O'Neill also scored 0-3 from play against Bellaghy, and has the ability to cause problems wherever he plays.

EUNAN MULHOLLAND (GLEN)

The position of half forward is half workhorse and half linkman, and Mulholland performs the role admirably. On hand to take a pass and carry the ball into attack, he greases the wheels of the Glen machine.

FULL FORWARD LINE

DANNY TALLON (GLEN)

The highlight was rolling the ball into the Slaughtneil net in the county final, and Tallon's vision and ability to take his opportunities has been bang on this season.

DECLAN HUGHES (LAVEY)

Moving between midfield and full forward, Hughes hit 1-1 against Ballinderry and can play comfortably as the focal point of the attack.

SHANE MCGUIGAN (SLAUGHTNEIL)

McGuigan's name was almost enough to strike fear into opposition supporters, and although he was curtailed well in the final, the Emmet's man has had another prolific season.

RODDY O'KANE (LOUP)

Struck an impressive 1-4 from play in the quarter final win over Ballinderry, and is a lively target man in the opposition half.

Cast your votes via the form below and/or vote on the Twitter poll. Voting will close on Sunday January 2 at 6.00pm.