VOTE: County Derry Post junior football Team of the Year

Desertmartin took back-to-back junior football titles during 2021, securing their second crown with a 0-12 to 0-2 win over Sean Dolan's.

The city men tried to implement a defensive gameplan, but despite early success in frustrating the champions, they were eventually overwhelmed.

Since then, St Martin's defeated Donagh of Fermanagh in the Ulster series, before losing out to eventual champions Denn of Cavan at the semi final stage.

Their sprinkling of youth is to the fore in the nominees for junior Team of the Year.

Let's have a look at his year's nominees for the junior football team of the year.

GOALKEEPER

AIDY MCGUIGAN (DESERTMARTIN)

McGuigan returned to the squad for the deputising Chrissy Scullion and made a number of crucial saves in the Ulster campaign.

RYAN MCCLOSKEY (SEAN DOLAN'S)

The Dolan's netminder had to be on his toes a few times, pulling off important saves in their semi final win over Moneymore.

PÁDRAIG DONAGHY (MONEYMORE)

Donaghy's kick outs gave Henry Joy's a good platform to launch attacks from deep, particularly in the quarter final win over Drum.

FULL BACK LINE

RUAIRÍ THOMPSON (SEAN DOLAN'S)

Thompson's pace and running ability saw him constantly encouraged to drive forward from his corner back position into the Dolan's attack.

RYAN MCLAUGHLIN (SEAN DOLAN'S)

Like his corner back partner, McLaughlin could just as easily be found in the opposition area, and supported his team's attack all season.

ANDREW WALSH (MONEYMORE)

An old-school, sticky corner back, Walsh was superb as Moneymore defeated Drum in the quarter final, and kept tabs on Dolan's Kevin Nixon for much of the semi final.

CONNOR MONAGHAN (DESERTMARTIN)

Monaghan is another of the new breed of corner back who is equally comfortable joining in his side's attacks, along with numerous other defenders.

HALF BACK LINE

EUNAN MCELHENNON (DESERTMARTIN)

Hitting 1-2 in their semi final win over Craigbane, McElhennon has sickened defenders all year from deep. He also netted in their Ulster win over Donagh.

RYAN MCELDOWNEY (DESERTMARTIN)

At the other side, Desertmartin had a mirror image of McElhennon in McEldowney, who was able to apply pressure on the opposite flank as St Martin's hit teams with their speedy runners.

LUKE MORAN (MONEYMORE)

Prone to a solo burst into the opposition half, he was particularly good against Drum, drawing an early save from their goalkeeper.

RORY MCGURK (SEAN DOLAN'S)

McGurk raised a roar from the Dolan's support with a big score in the semi final win over Moneymore and was central to their defensive effort all year.

MIDFIELD

EAMON MCGINLEY (SEAN DOLAN'S)

McGinley's experience and physical presence around the midfield area was a big boost for Dolan's as they made their first JFC final since 2009.

ORAN KELLY (DESERTMARTIN)

Part of a formidable double act at centre field for Desertmartin, Kelly had a knack of appearing off the shoulder to take a score.

PAUL MCGOVERN (DESERTMARTIN)

With Kelly popping up in attacking positions, McGovern was the organiser, sitting back into the hole and looking for the opportunity to hurt the opposition.

MICHAEL FARREN (DRUM)

Farren hit a point in the quarter final defeat to Moneymore and was a strong presence throughout as he tried to get his side back into the game.

HALF FORWARD LINE

CAOLAN MCCOSKER (SEAN DOLAN'S)

Torturer-in-chief of a weary Moneymore defence in the semi final, McCosker hit two points and was named man of the match.

EMMETT CROZIER (MONEYMORE)

A threat all season, there was an excitement among the Moneymore side when Crozier received the ball. Comfortable running at defenders, he was a threat.

AIDY TRAINOR (DESERTMARTIN)

One of the key members of the Desertmartin attack that was patient, creative and relentless all season. Hit three points in the county final including a 45.

ENDA MCGUCKIN (DESERTMARTIN)

McGuckin was a key link man in the St Martin's side, choosing the correct option consistently and helping to probe opposition defences.

FULL FORWARD LINE

LACHLAN MURRAY (DESERTMARTIN)

Murray's breakthrough season has seen him torment opposition defences with ceaseless energy and clinical finishing. His free-taking has also been a feature.

CALLAN BLOOMER (MONEYMORE)

Bloomer hit 0-3 against Sean Dolan's in the semi final and 1-5 in a man of the match display against Drum in the quarter final.

ODHRAN MCKANE (SEAN DOLAN'S)

Had a slow start in the semi final win over Moneymore, but was clinical in the pressure of the closing stages, finishing the game with four points.

KEVIN NIXON (SEAN DOLAN'S)

Another slow-burner in the semi final, Nixon finally shook off the attentions of Andrew Walsh and finished the game with three points.

