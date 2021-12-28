VOTE: County Derry Post Hurling Team of the Year

Slaughtneil won a remarkable ninth senior hurling title in a row, adding a fifth Ulster title in the months that followed.

Banagher could make it a Derry double as they take on Lisbellaw in the New Year for the Ulster IHC crown, while city side Na Magha bowed out of the Ulster JHC in controversial circumstances.

There is a healthy sprinkling from all three sides in this year's hurling Team of the Year nominees.

You have a chance to influence the decision by voting for who you think should make it onto the final fifteen – just vote on this article or on our Twitter account.

Nominations are also open for who you think should be Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year (U23), either leave a comment on our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram page, or email sport@derrypost.com with your choice and why you think they deserve it.

Let's have a look at his year's nominees for the hurling team of the year.

GOALKEEPER

DARRELL MCDERMOTT (BANAGHER)

'Sticks' has performed well when called upon, particularly solid in the county final win over Lavey, behind a defence that can only be described as miserly.

OISÍN O'DOHERTY (SLAUGHTNEIL)

Had little to do for the entirety of the Ulster semi final win over Dunloy, before pulling out a reaction stop of pure instinct to keep out a dropping ball in the closing stages.

BARRY ROBINSON (NA MAGHA)

Robinson was a steady influence behind a Na Magha defence well marshalled by Breandán Quigley at centre back.

FULL BACK LINE

RUAIRÍ MCCLOSKEY (BANAGHER)

McCloskey sat at the heart of the Banagher defence and performed the role he has for years with his customary no-fuss and high level of effectiveness.

JAMES CRAWFORD (LAVEY)

Unfortunate to be hampered by injury for the county final, the Lavey full back has organised the men around him well and had a good season.

NIALL MCNICHOLL (KEVIN LYNCH'S)

A tight corner back, McNicholl had a solid season, helping his team to a county final, where they hung onto Slaughtneil's coattails for a significant period.

SHANE MCGUIGAN (SLAUGHTNEIL)

Shifted around in the Ulster series, McGuigan had been a confident figure at full back, and took advantage of his man-marking role further out the field to point against Dunloy.

HALF BACK LINE

NIALL FARREN (BANAGHER)

Aggressive and committed, Farren earned praise from fellow half back Mark Lynch after their county final win and was named man of the match.

RICHIE MULLAN (KEVIN LYNCH'S)

Performing a new role at half back for both club and county, Mullan has done well. His reading of the game is excellent and he is adept at finding a pass.

GERALD BRADLEY (SLAUGHTNEIL)

Bradley has the sweeper's role down to a tee and was excellent in the recent Ulster wins over Dunloy and Ballycran.

MEEHAUL MCGRATH (SLAUGHTNEIL)

Hitting 0-3 in the Ulster semi final, McGrath has added an extra dimension to his game this season and was a thorn in the side of the Dunloy system.

MIDFIELD

JOHN MULLAN (KEVIN LYNCH'S)

After a solid season with the county, Mullan continued his good form into the club season and performed well as Kevin Lynch's again reached the county final.

DÉAGLAN FOLEY (NA MAGHA)

With a physicality and fitness that takes him up and down from the full forward line to midfield regularly, Foley drove Na Magha to within a whisker of the Ulster JHC final.

BRENDAN ROGERS (SLAUGHTNEIL)

From rising from his sick bed to hit 1-4 against Dunloy to repeating his goal heroics in the Ulster final, Rogers' record speaks for itself. Enjoying his role in the centre.

CHRISSY MCKAIGUE (SLAUGHTNEIL)

McKaigue's levels are so consistent he almost goes unnoticed in the middle until he pops up with the score he generally finds in every game. A steady influence in midfield.

HALF FORWARD LINE

CORMAC O'DOHERTY (SLAUGHTNEIL)

O'Doherty recovered from a shoulder injury to take his place against Dunloy and Ballycran, firing over frees as if he'd never been away.

SEAN KELLY (KEVIN LYNCH'S)

Between the sticks for the county, but a half forward for his club, Kelly was another solid performer from the Lynch's, hitting two points as they defeated Banagher in the county semi final.

CIARAN LYNCH (BANAGHER)

Lynch performed superbly in the county final win over Lavey, and was influential as Banagher dug deep in their semi final win over Swatragh.

FINTAN BRADLEY (LAVEY)

Top-scoring with 1-4 in the county semi final win over Ballinascreen, Bradley was the man Lavey looked to to try and turn things around in the final defeat to Banagher.

FULL FORWARD LINE

ODHRAN MCKEEVER (KEVIN LYNCH'S)

McKeever had another good season in both club and county colours, with a physical presence and an eye for goal. Hit a point in the county final.

RUAIDHRÍ MCLAUGHLIN (NA MAGHA)

With Na Magha labouring against Cootehill in Cavan, McLaughlin found the goal that lifted their performance and saw them win comfortably. Had a fine season in the Antrim league.

BRIAN ÓG MCGILLIGAN (BANAGHER)

McGilligan racing off after scoring the goal that finally defeated Swatragh in the IHC semi final is an abiding image for the year. A real threat when he is moved inside.

BRIAN CASSIDY (SLAUGHTNEIL)

Rogers' goal against Dunloy caught the eye, but the strength and composure shown by Cassidy to catch the ball, hold off Ryan Elliott and pop it to Rogers while on his knees deserves recognition.

Cast your votes via the form below and/or vote on the Twitter poll. Voting will close on Sunday January 2 at 6.00pm.