County Derry boxer to compete in tonight's Ulster Elite final

Dominic Bradley celebrates his second win in two days. Pic by Ulster Boxing Council IABA.
A County Derry boxer will compete tonight at the Ulster Elite Boxing Championships finals.
Swatragh man Dominic Bradley, who competes for the Emerald club, will take on Rory Lavery of Holy Family Golden Gloves in Belfast.
Competing in the 60kg division, Bradley came through a semi final bout with Rhys Owen of Erne, where he recorded a 5-0 victory to claim his second win in two days.
Tonight's finals programme takes place at Girdwood Community Hub in north Belfast, with the opening fight scheduled for 7.00pm.
