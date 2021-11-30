Shane McEleney is back at Derry City. Pic by Kevin Morrison, Event Images
Shane McEleney is back at Derry City after six years away.
The 30-year old made 183 appearances for his hometown club between 2009 and 2015 – picking up a First Division winners medal in 2010 and an FAI Cup winners medal two years later. Spells at St Pats and Larne were split by a year in Canada at Ottawa Fury before McEleney then arrived at Ballybofey.
“Shane has just come off the back of a really impressive season with Finn Harps where we’ve watched him closely on a number of occasions," Ruaidhri Higgins said.
“He knows the club, he knows the league and has great experience. There’s no doubt that we need competition in every area of the pitch if we want to be competitive with the top teams in the country. Shane has a lot of the attributes we look for in a player in his position and we are delighted to be bringing him to the club.”
Shane joins brother Patrick, Will Patching, Michael Duffy and Brian Maher as the new signings at the Brandywell.
Cllr Lilian Seenoi-Barr: "There is a need for authorities to undergo a process of institutional development to ensure they relate to ethnic and religious minorities."
Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson: "The DUP economy minister is failing in his duty to promote the economy by taking advantage of the protocol and our continued unique access to the EU single market."
Cllr Sandra Duffy: "The COVID booster vaccination has been shown to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and the spread of the virus."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.