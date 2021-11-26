County Derry coach firm links up with Ulster Rugby

A County Derry transport company has been announced as the official coach partner to Ulster Rugby.
J&K Coaches, one of Ulster’s leading transport providers, will team up with the club to transport Ulster Rugby’s Senior Men’s and Women’s teams, as well as Academy and age-grade squads, to away games throughout Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
The Moneymore firm's transport options will also be on offer to supporters and visiting teams.
J&K Coaches specialises in luxury coach hire and tours throughout the UK and Ireland.
The company says it prides itself on its great customer service, and can cater for all events, including sporting events, airport travel, day trips, tours, corporate events, and school trips.
Ulster Rugby’s Senior Men’s team will take to the road with J&K Coaches tomorrow for its United Rugby Championship Round 6 fixture versus Leinster Rugby in the RDS Arena (KO 8pm).
For more information on supporter travel packages, visit www.jandkcoaches.co.uk.
