Search

26 Nov 2021

County Derry coach firm links up with Ulster Rugby

The company will ferry the players to this weekend's clash with Leinster.

County Derry coach firm links up with Ulster Rugby

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

A County Derry transport company has been announced as the official coach partner to Ulster Rugby.

J&K Coaches, one of Ulster’s leading transport providers, will team up with the club to transport Ulster Rugby’s Senior Men’s and Women’s teams, as well as Academy and age-grade squads, to away games throughout Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The Moneymore firm's transport options will also be on offer to supporters and visiting teams.

J&K Coaches specialises in luxury coach hire and tours throughout the UK and Ireland.

The company says it prides itself on its great customer service, and can cater for all events, including sporting events, airport travel, day trips, tours, corporate events, and school trips.

Ulster Rugby’s Senior Men’s team will take to the road with J&K Coaches tomorrow for its United Rugby Championship Round 6 fixture versus Leinster Rugby in the RDS Arena (KO 8pm).

For more information on supporter travel packages, visit www.jandkcoaches.co.uk

Limavady Grammar earns share of the trophy after nail biting draw

The County Derry school took on a strong Regent House side last week.

RUGBY: Limavady go ten clear with comprehensive win

The Roesiders were comfortable winners in a top v bottom clash.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media