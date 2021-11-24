Sky Blues brave shoot out to reach next round of NIBFA Plate

NIBFA Plate 2nd Round

Magherafelt Sky Blues 2010s 2-2 Cookstown Youths*

*Sky Blues win on penalties

Magherafelt Sky Blues 2010 Colts recently made the short trip to MUSA in the 2nd round of the Nibfa Plate in a local derby against there National League opponents Cookstown Youth.

The wee Blues, despite going in as underdogs, went into the game with high expectations after there recent run of results in South Belfast Youth League.

Playing against a gale force wind in the 1st half the blues were expecting to be under pressure.

Both teams settled into the game well moving the ball about without putting either goal under threat, after some great link up play between McMenemy and Brady who released McLarnon in behind the defence only for the alert Cookstown Keeper to come and clear the trouble.

With the clock ticking towards the break, a corner from the home team was scrambled home at the back post to give Cookstown a 1-0 lead at half time.

Although down 1-0 the Blues knew they were well in the game and came out second half with a high press from Lynn, Hurl and O'Neill forcing Cookstown into playing long ball which the blues midfield and defence were there to take control of.

On 40 minutes a free kick whipped in from Brady was volleyed in by the striker Glowacki to level the game.

At this stage the Wee Blues were well on top but it was Cookstown who dealt a sucker punch on the counter attack when a great cross into the box was finished nicely to make it 2-1 Cookstown with time running out.

Almost immediately the ever present Ava Hurl released Anthony Martin in on goal and again the Cookstown shot stopper was there to clear the danger.

A driving run from McGuckin who was brought down inside the Cookstown half and from the resulting free kick the McGuckin riffled in the equaliser to make it 2-2

Then to the dreaded penalty shoot out goals from McMenemy, Anderson, Hurl, Lynn, McLarnon, McGuckin and McCann and three saves from the reliable Cathair McCann was enough to see the Colts progress to the next round where they face a trip to Strabane to play Sion Swifts.

SKY BLUES: McCann, Brady, McMenemy, Anderson, O'Neill, McGuckin, Lynn, Bradley, Hurl, Martin, Glowacki, McLarnon