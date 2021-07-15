Terry Kelly Cup semi-finals will be played tonight

Local teams hoping to reach Sunday's final at the Brandywell

D&D

TOTHC will meet Gold Swifts in one of tonight's semi-finals.

Reporter:

gary@derrynews.net

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

The semi-finals of this season's Terry Kelly Cup will be played tonight.

At Clooney Park West, Foyle Harps, who have already won the McAlinden Cup, will meet Creggan Swifts in what is sure to be a brilliant game, with both teams really fancying their chances of making the final. Harps, who have already beaten Swifts earlier this season, are many people's favourites, however Creggan can never be ruled out due to the talent and experience in their team. 

In the other semi-final at St. Columb's Park, Gold Swifts have it all to do if they are to upset TOTHC. Certainly the underdogs of the remaining teams in the competition, Gold Swifts defeated Oxford United in last Sunday's quarterfinals. On the same day TOTHC ended Don Boscos' hopes of winning the Terry Kelly in the 100th season of D&D football with a 3-0 victory at Lisnagelvin.

Both games will kick off at 7pm.

The final will be played at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Sunday at 2pm. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie