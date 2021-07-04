Castledawson pick up first points in dramatic finale against Steelstown

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1B

Castledawson 1-16

Steelstown 2-12

A block from defender Brian Ludlow saw Castledawson pick up their first points of the season against Steelstown at the Broagh.

Despite the fact that both sides have been ravaged with injuries, it was a great game of football. A high scoring first half saw the 'Dawson lead the whole way through, with Conor Scullion find the net.

The visitors hit back before the break with two goals from Eamonn Donnelly, but the 'Dawson kept their noses in front 1-8 to 2-4.

The second half was an open game and went end to end leaving the spectators enthralled. Steelstown went two up at one stage, but Dawson held on and clawed their way back before Rian Connery converted a '45' to put them ahead in the closing stages.

There was still time for late drama and Steelstown nearly won the game only for a brilliant match winning block by Brian Ludlow

Both teams can be relatively happy with their performances and be grateful of the well needed break next weekend to gather the groups up again.

CASTLEDAWSON: Aidan McLaughlin; Brian Ludlow (0-1), Niall Rafferty, Cathal Hughes; Aaron McKee (0-1), Odhran Mullan, Dara O'Kane; Rian Connery (0-1 '45'), Odhran McOscar (0-1); Cormac Mullan, Niall McNicholl (0-3f), Aidan Bradley (0-1); Shea McKenna (0-2), Conor Scullion (1-4, 1f), Aidan Keenan (0-2)

SUBS: Ruairi O'Neill, Feargal Gribbin.

STEELSTOWN: Adam Harrigan; Oran Fox (0-1), Kevin Lindsay, Ruairi McShane; Ryan McCloskey, Diarmuid Baker, Ciaran Flanagan; Ryan Devine, Eoghan Concannon (0-1); Brian Devine (0-1), Neil Forester (0-2), Gareth Logue (0-1); Mark Foley (0-3), Eamonn Donnelly (2-2), Aidan Cutliffe (0-1)