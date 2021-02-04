Toal 'honoured' to be named new Derry City captain

Eoin Toal says he is ‘honoured’ after being named the new Derry City captain.

The 21-year-old has been chosen to replace Conor McCormack who recently departed the Brandywell for First Division side Galway United, with Toal the popular choice amongst his peers and the club’s fans.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be captain of this club,” he said.

“It’s a big club and it’s a proud, proud moment for me and my family. I didn’t really know it was coming until a week or two ago. It had been mentioned briefly but I didn’t pay any attention to it. It was something I always wanted to do. I always wanted to be captain and I’m happy that I’ve been chosen, but it’s a responsibility and hopefully I can adjust to it well and I can lead people.”

In his time at the club, Toal has worked with captains Gerard Doherty, Barry McNamee and McCormack, and he is determined to take a lesson from each experience as he dons the captain’s armband for the first time.

“They are all great captains and good people as well and I can only learn from people like that and take wee bits from them to help improve myself,” he explained.

“I’m not going to change the person I am. I’m always going to be the same person, but there’s definitely more weight on my shoulders, maybe more for the younger boys coming through who might look up to me, so I have to make sure I’m doing everything right and that I’m as professional as I can. All I can do is do my best and that’s what I’m hoping for."