Toal 'honoured' to be named new Derry City captain

Contact
Declan Devine hands the captain's armband to Eoin Toal. Pic courtesy of Event Images
Eoin Toal says he is ‘honoured’ after being named the new Derry City captain.
The 21-year-old has been chosen to replace Conor McCormack who recently departed the Brandywell for First Division side Galway United, with Toal the popular choice amongst his peers and the club’s fans.
“I’m absolutely delighted to be captain of this club,” he said.
“It’s a big club and it’s a proud, proud moment for me and my family. I didn’t really know it was coming until a week or two ago. It had been mentioned briefly but I didn’t pay any attention to it. It was something I always wanted to do. I always wanted to be captain and I’m happy that I’ve been chosen, but it’s a responsibility and hopefully I can adjust to it well and I can lead people.”
In his time at the club, Toal has worked with captains Gerard Doherty, Barry McNamee and McCormack, and he is determined to take a lesson from each experience as he dons the captain’s armband for the first time.
“They are all great captains and good people as well and I can only learn from people like that and take wee bits from them to help improve myself,” he explained.
“I’m not going to change the person I am. I’m always going to be the same person, but there’s definitely more weight on my shoulders, maybe more for the younger boys coming through who might look up to me, so I have to make sure I’m doing everything right and that I’m as professional as I can. All I can do is do my best and that’s what I’m hoping for."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.