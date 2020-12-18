Rainey player named on the bench for Ulster 'A' team's clash with Connacht

Rainey Old Boys' player Bradley Roberts has been names on the bench for Ulster 'A' team for Friday's behind closed doors game with Connacht Eagles at The Sportsground (1.00).

Roberts made his debut for the first team in the recent win over Edinburgh at Murrayfield in the Guinness PRO14.

ULSTER TEAM:

(15-9) Conor Rankin, Jude Postlethwaite, Ben Moxham, Hayden Hyde, Aaron Sexton, Bill Johnston, Nathan Doak

(1-8) Andrew Warwick, James McCormick, Ross Kane, Cormac Izuchukwu, Conor McMenamin, David McCann (Capt.), Marcus Rea, Azur Allison

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Callum Reid, Oscar Egan, Harry Sheridan, George Saunderson, Lewis Finlay, Bruce Houston.