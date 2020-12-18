Rainey player named on the bench for Ulster 'A' team's clash with Connacht

Contact
Rainey Old Boys' players Brad Roberts in action on his Ulster debut on Monday night (Pic: Paul Devlin/Sportsfile)
Rainey Old Boys' player Bradley Roberts has been names on the bench for Ulster 'A' team for Friday's behind closed doors game with Connacht Eagles at The Sportsground (1.00).
Roberts made his debut for the first team in the recent win over Edinburgh at Murrayfield in the Guinness PRO14.
ULSTER TEAM:
(15-9) Conor Rankin, Jude Postlethwaite, Ben Moxham, Hayden Hyde, Aaron Sexton, Bill Johnston, Nathan Doak
(1-8) Andrew Warwick, James McCormick, Ross Kane, Cormac Izuchukwu, Conor McMenamin, David McCann (Capt.), Marcus Rea, Azur Allison
Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Callum Reid, Oscar Egan, Harry Sheridan, George Saunderson, Lewis Finlay, Bruce Houston.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.