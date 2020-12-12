Tis the season of giving at Doire Colmcille

Sport may have taken a back seat in recent times but that has not stopped Doire Colmcille from spreading the Christmas spirit around the local community this December.

On Saturday past the club, in association with the Outer West Community Organisation, hosted a food collection event with the aim of giving back to those families most in need at this time of year.

Unable to celebrate the amazing kids, coaches and families of Doire Colmcille who work so hard throughout the year, the club instead celebrated the generosity and kindness within the club with the hope of spreading a little Christmas cheer to those in need of support locally.

Santa Claus was also in attendance to reward everyone who came along with a small token of appreciation, adding to the festive spirit surrounding the club in the run up to Christmas.

Sinead Murphy, who helped organise the event, was delighted with the response.

“We're linking together to try and gather up some food for people in the community who are much needed this year and it has been an absolutely amazing response,” she said.

“I think that shows the generosity and kindness of people, especially at this time of year and especially with covid as well.

“Obviously everyone has been really badly affected by Covid so as a gaelic club we came together to try and help so this is what we're doing. We organised a drive though so people could stop by, see Santa and get a selection box and drop off some food if they could, and even if they couldn't., they could at least see Santa and have a food time.”

With a new vaccine finally being introduced after a year of sacrifice and hardship, Sinead, like everyone at Doire Colmcille, is hoping that 2021 brings a sense of normality back to everyday life.

“We're hoping to get back at it come February and March time and have the wains back up playing the sport that they love, and that this can be a community facility for everybody in the local area as well,” she explained.

“It really has been such a difficult year and I think it's great to see everybody coming together, obviously social distancing and adhering to all government guidelines. It's just nice to see that community spirit is alive and well, even with Covid.”