Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Gilchrist joins Shelbourne just days after leaving Derry City

Defender hoping for a better 2021 after injury-plagued season at the Brandywell

Derry City

Ally Gilchrist has signed on at Tolka Park.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

Ally Gilchrist has joined Shelbourne just days after announcing his departure from Derry City.

The defender, who played just 6 times for the Candystripes due to injury this past season, said he was delighted to join “a club with massive ambition”.

Gilchrist spent two years at the Brandywell, the first of which was memorable as he helped Derry City to an EA Sports League Cup fin al and European qualification. A broken foot this past summer ultimately ended his season prematurely however.

“I definitely felt wanted by the manager when he was explaining the plan to me. Having Alan Reynolds in can also only be good too,” Gilchrist said.

“You have to be looking at the club when joining and the big thing for me is that Shels have a good plan set out,” he added.

Ian Morris described his new signing as “a proper defender.”

“He’s aggressive, can organise and moves the ball well,” he said. “He is a real leader on and off the pitch.”

Shelbourne were relegated from the Premier Division this season after a play-off defeat to Longford.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie