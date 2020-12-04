Gilchrist joins Shelbourne just days after leaving Derry City

Contact
Ally Gilchrist has signed on at Tolka Park.
Ally Gilchrist has joined Shelbourne just days after announcing his departure from Derry City.
The defender, who played just 6 times for the Candystripes due to injury this past season, said he was delighted to join “a club with massive ambition”.
Gilchrist spent two years at the Brandywell, the first of which was memorable as he helped Derry City to an EA Sports League Cup fin al and European qualification. A broken foot this past summer ultimately ended his season prematurely however.
“I definitely felt wanted by the manager when he was explaining the plan to me. Having Alan Reynolds in can also only be good too,” Gilchrist said.
“You have to be looking at the club when joining and the big thing for me is that Shels have a good plan set out,” he added.
Ian Morris described his new signing as “a proper defender.”
“He’s aggressive, can organise and moves the ball well,” he said. “He is a real leader on and off the pitch.”
Shelbourne were relegated from the Premier Division this season after a play-off defeat to Longford.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.