Five is the magic number in Dungiven this weekend

The wider Dungiven community have set off on a challenge this weekend, aiming to raise £5,000 for five chosen charities.
It began with some of the senior team clocking up the miles on Thursday night and will conclude on Sunday, with all funds split between Foyle Search and Rescue, Foyle Hospice, Limavady based suicide charity LIPS, Marie Curie - Northern Ireland and the Samaritans.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone within our wider community to join in and Run, Walk, Jog or Cycle and help the charities who help us in our times of need," read a statement on the Justgiving site.
"The target is to clock up a minimum of 5,000km collectively and raise over £5,000 to be distributed equally between our five chosen charities. We need everyone to join in so we can support the fantastic work these charities do."
Each individual or family has been challenged to complete 5km. Some can do less, some can do more.
So far, £700 has been raised, funds can be donated view the following link: Click here...
