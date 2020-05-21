NHS worker who has been golfing for 22 years returns to play at City of Derry club - and bags her first ever hole-in-one!

A local woman who works for the National Health Service celebrated her return to a golf course yesterday by getting her first ever hole-in-one.

Jennie Flanagan was among the first players to return to City of Derry Golf Club at Prehen after the lockdown restrictions were eased.

She was playing along with partners Karen Jackson and Marie Clifford.

Jennie was shocked to score her first ever hole-in-one at the 12th hole on the course.

Jennie, who has been playing golf for 22 years, said: "I hit my rescue club, saw the ball come off the left side of the green and roll towards the centre of the green. I expected to see it at the back of the green but low and behold it was in the hole. My first ever hole-in-one."

Jennie was unable to celebrate with her fellow players but went straight home to celebrate with her family who are all avid golfers.