Passing the torch at City of Derry

Contact
City of Derry Golf Club Ladies Branch outgoing Captain Geraldine Crossan passes on the Captain's pin to the new 2020 incoming Lady Captain Maire Mc Reynolds.
City of Derry Golf Club Ladies Branch outgoing Captain Geraldine Crossan has passed on the Captain's pin to the new 2020 incoming Lady Captain Maire McReynolds.
Thanks to Geraldine for all her hard work last year and congratulations to our very popular 2020 Lady Captain Maire McReynolds and Vice Captain Deirdre McReynolds.
No doubt this will be a very good year for all teams/players and hopefully the weather will be better than it has been over this last month
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Pictured launching the Co-Founders North West programme in the Innovation Centre in Derry are Catalyst community manager Natasha O’Dea with Elemental co-founders Leeann Monk-Ozgul and Jennifer Neff.
Deputy Mayor Councillor Cara Hunter, pictured with Dr. Vicky Kell, director of innovation, research and development, Invest NI, and council chief executive, John Kelpie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.