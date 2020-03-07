Passing the torch at City of Derry

City of Derry Golf Club Ladies Branch outgoing Captain Geraldine Crossan has passed on the Captain's pin to the new 2020 incoming Lady Captain Maire McReynolds.

Thanks to Geraldine for all her hard work last year and congratulations to our very popular 2020 Lady Captain Maire McReynolds and Vice Captain Deirdre McReynolds.

No doubt this will be a very good year for all teams/players and hopefully the weather will be better than it has been over this last month