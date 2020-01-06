Derry City latest - Devine shooting for the stars

Declan Devine has met with striker Mikey Drennan as he attempts to put his plans in place for his attacking options for the new season ahead.

The Derry City boss is extremely light on forwards with the new campaign less than six weeks away with David Parkhouse and Conor Davis no longer at the club.

Devine remains hopeful of bringing Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe back to the club this season, but he is also hopeful of adding extra quality to his team's front line, and Drennan is a possibility.

The former Sligo Rovers man parted company with St. Patrick's Athletic just last week after learning that he was no longer in manager Stephen O'Donnell's plans, and he is now considering his future, with the Brandywell an option.

With European qualification increasing the budget this term, Devine is not set to stop there, and still harbours hopes of bringing Dundalk striker Georgie Kelly back to the club.

With Vinny Perth on the hunt for another striker, and Pat Hoban having signed a new deal at Oriel Park, Kelly could find his first team options limited again, and Devine is hoping that the Candystripes will be the beneficiaries .

Should Devine get his wish with the above trio, then it could spell the end of Michael McCrudden's time at the club also.

McCrudden joined Derry City in February last year but saw his chances at the club limited after suffering a broken metatarsal after making just three appearances. He was out of action from February until July, missing 22 games in total before returning to play a bit-part role in City's push for European football.

The 28-year old made just 8 starts and 11 appearances from the substitutes' bench, chipping in with three assists in all competitions.

Whether or not McCrudden gets to add to that tally remains to be seen with Irish League clubs Cliftonville and Coleraine showing an interest in signing the former Institute man.

Meanwhile, it looks increasingly like Barry McNamee will not return to the Brandywell this year.

Last season's club captain took some time out in the close season to think about his future, with Devine admitting recently that he did not expect the 27-year old to return this time around.

McNamee was one of Devine's first signings on his return to the club last year, giving the midfielder the captain's armband after his year away at Cork City, but he was not part of the group which returned for pre-season training on Friday past.

“I have a very close relationship with Barry,” he explained. “ I've known him for a long time, but at this moment in time I believe that he is assessing options outside the game. He's just not sure if he wants to commit to professional football again and at this moment in time it's not looking as if he will be here next season.

“The door is always open. If Barry decides that he wants to play again here then we'll sit down and chat but at this moment in time my gut feeling is that Barry wants to explore options outside professional football.

“It will be a tremendous loss for us, but at the same time we have to make sure we progress here.”

Pre-season friendly

Derry City have also confirmed their first pre-season friendly game will be played at Drogheda United on January 19. More fixtures are set to be announced in the coming days.