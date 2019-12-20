Ulster victory for Lumen Christi

Lumen Christi, Derry 3-03

Inver College, Monaghan 0-03

The boys of Lumen Christi College are the champions of Ulster.

The Derry school yesterday won the prestigious Nannery Cup after a deserved victory over Inver College from County Monaghan at the Tyrone GAA Centre of Excellence in Garvaghy.

It is only the second time in its history that the local school has won the competition which is for pupils in the Under 14.5 age bracket.

Lumen Christi went into yesterday’s game as favourites having performed strongly throughout the competition.

However, they were well aware that Inver College were not to be taken lightly.

The game was played in terrible conditions.

A strong and freezing wind combined with constant rain to make it very difficult for any decent football to be played.

However, to their credit, both sets of players did their best to put on an entertaining contest for the large crowd of supporters from both schools.

With the wind behind their backs, it was Inver College who started the game more positively.

The Monaghan side scored two points in the opening ten minutes.

Despite playing into the strong wind, Lumen refused to lie down and took the game to their opponents.

However, clear cut chances were at a premium as the game often got bogged down around the midfield area as players were hesitant to kick it long because of the windy conditions.

As the half wore on, Lumen were definitely the stronger side but had yet to convert that supremacy into scores.

However, shortly before the half time break, they got the breakthrough that they deserved.

After some neat passing in the half forward line, midfielder Flionn McLaughlin broke through the Inver full back line and smashed the ball into the net, leaving the half-time score at 1-0 to 0-2 in favour of the Derry team.

As the second half got underway, Lumen would have been hoping to take advantage of the wind and they quickly went about doing to.

Two points from Cathal Deery opened up a three-point gap and it looked like Lumen were getting ready to finish off their opponents.

However, the game then swung on a pivotal moment.

Inver were awarded a penalty after a foul in the Lumen box.

If the score was converted, it would have made the game all-square heading into the final quarter.

However, the Inver player crashed his shot off the post.

The miss clearly rattled the Inver players while also giving a boost to Lumen.

The next score was crucial, and it soon arrived in Lumen’s favour through another well-taken goal from Flionn McLaughlin.

His fellow midfielder Eoin Canavan then got in on the act, scoring a goal and a point to open up a comfortable lead for Lumen.

Inver, to their credit, never gave up and continued battling as the game neared an end.

However, they were unable to register any more scores and would probably accept that they were simply beaten by a better team on the day.

Lumen Christi College – Tomas O’Boyle; Joshua Doherty, Odhran Campbell, Adam Devine; Luke Harkin, Cillian Doherty, James Conlon; Eoin Canavan, Flionn McLaughlin; Cathal Deery, Mark Chester, Ethan McClelland; Evan O’Neill, Niall Brolly, Cal O’Reilly. Subs – Ryan Lundy, Daniel McLaughlin, Matthew McCormick, Keelan Kilkey, Ronan Mooney, Conor Dooher, Patrick Lynch, Corey McGuinness, Tony Gallagher, Ronan Canavan, Lorcan Doherty, Oisin Barr, Eoghan Donnelly, Ronan Lynch, Fionn Duffy, Ben McCauley, Rahid Shah, Asishul Bhengra and Lorcan Schlindwein.