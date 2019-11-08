Contact

Conor McIlveen finished seventh on the opening day of the World Para Athletics Championships

Jason Smyth and Michael McKillop are set to compete next week

Conor McIlveen finished seventh in his 400m heats on the opening day of the World Para Athletics Championships

Conor McIlveen in action at the Para-Athletics championships in Dubai. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Derry's Conor McIlveen finished seventh in his T38 400m heats on the opening day of the World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai.

McIlveen's club-mate Jason Smyth, from Eglinton, will defend his T13 100m title on Wednesday with Michael McKillop, who missed last year's event through injury, will be in action the following day in the T38 1500m.

McKillop will compete in his event along with world championship debutant David Leavy.

Smyth and McKillop both won two gold medals in London at the last World Para-Athletics Championships in 2017.

