Five from five

Peter Wilson touches down against Academy. (Pic: Stephen Haslett)
Limavady were 38-0 winners over Coleraine on Saturday and now sit top of the Championship Division 2 table.
Their next game is a trip to third placed Ballymoney on Saturday, November 16.
|PL
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|Limavady
|5
|5
|0
|0
|25
|Lurgan
|6
|4
|1
|1
|19
|Ballymoney
|5
|3
|1
|1
|17
|Academy
|6
|4
|0
|2
|17
|Larne
|5
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Coleraine
|4
|2
|0
|2
|10
|Randalstown
|4
|1
|0
|3
|7
|Lisburn
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Ards
|5
|1
|0
|4
|5
|Donaghadee
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
