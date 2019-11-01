Gibson qualifies for Grand Fondo Championships

Carn Wheelers’ cyclist Craig Gibson has qualified for the Grand Fondo Championships next season.

The Maghera man, who relocated to Canada in May this year, was this week informed that his impressive result in a qualifier back in September gives him a ticket to the 2020 Championships.

“It was a 110km race with 7000 feet of elevation,” Gibson pointed out. “It started in Stanley Park in Vancouver and went along the sea to sky highway, finishing in Whistler village.”

He was one of over 5000 participants and needed to finish in the top 20 percent to his category to make the cut.

“I finished well within the top 1 percent out of around 400 in my category,” he added.

The UCI Gran Fondo World Series comprises of 27 qualifying events worldwide and next year’s World Championships will take place in the same course in Vancouver in September.

More than 60,000 riders - representing 76 different nationalities - took part in the events of the series, strengthening its standing as a leader in mass participation events worldwide.

Craig’s wife Marcelle also took part in the leisure part of the Fondo, covering the exact same course.