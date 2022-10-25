Pat and Faye Shortt come to the Waterside Theatre

Since collaborating, this comic Father and Daughter duo have written and performed two hilarious online shows 'The Wellness hour with Paaah and Sile' and 'Pat Shortt’s Comedy Heads'.

Now the pair bring their madcap characters to the stage in 'Well'. The show follows the unfortunate demise of Dad and Daughter Country and Irish music duo as they attempt to ascend the heights of their local music scene by playing a gig in the town’s hotel.

'Well' showcases the extraordinary comedy talents of this funny pairing and their exceptional ability to bring humour to the most everyday situation with an array of superbly funny characters.

Pat has recently returned from the Newport Film Festival in Los Angeles where he discussed his role in the highly acclaimed newly released movie 'Banshees of Inisherin' as well as discussing his directorial debut with the new short movie 'Warts and All', which also features his daughter Faye.

Pat is also the creator of the highly successful TV comedy series 'Killinaskully', a comedy about the bizarre goings-on in a fictional Irish village called Killinaskully. It was originally screened on RTE in 2004 but has recently been re-licenced by RTE and continues to be hugely popular with both young and old when it is screened on Sunday evenings.