Two year apprenticeship opportunity with Errigal Group

Errigal Group are looking for an apprentice dryliner.
An information evening is to be held next weekend for anyone interested in applying for a two-year drylining apprenticeship with local company Errigal Group.
The event will take place at Owenbeg Derry GAA Centre next Wednesday (June 22) at 7.00pm.
Come along and find out all about the Errigal Apprenticeship opportunities.
Everyone welcome.
For more information, contact Errigal Group via careers@errigalcontracts.com.
Young dancers performing during Thursday night’s Colmcille Pageant. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Projects across Northern Ireland are being supported with a focus on schemes to help young people make better choices
Jay bought three marquees, plenty of chairs and tables, cups and spoons and large bins etc and will be offering a free service to any wake house
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.