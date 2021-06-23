Moyola Park's Garvin Cup continues

Action from Moyola's 3-1 win over Desertmartin.
The Garvin Cup, a local tournament hosted by Moyola Park FC, continues this week.
Tobermore United will play Magherafelt Reds on Thursday night (7.30) at Moyola's Mill Meadow in Castledawson.
It will be followed by Friday's clash of Draperstown Celtic and Upperlands.
The week three games continue on Saturday with Moyola entertaining Magherafelt Sky Blues (1.00) followed by Desertmartin v Dungiven Celtic at 4.00.
All gate receipts from the competition will be donated to local mental health charity TAMHI.
RESULTS SO FAR
Tobermore United 1 Draperstown Celtic 1, Upperlands 4 Magherafelt Reds 2, Draperstown Celtic 4 Magherafelt Reds 2, Upperlands 2 Tobermore United 3
Magherafelt Sky Blues 2 Dungiven Celtic 4, Moyola Park 3 Desertmartin 1, Desertmartin 3 Magherafelt Sky Blues 1, Moyola Park 4 Dungiven Celtic 2
