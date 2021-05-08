Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

​Magherafelt Sky Blues hit the magic dozen

An impressive night for the young Sky Blues

​Magherafelt Sky Blues hit the magic dozen

Magherafelt Sky Blues' 2007 team bagged a dozen goals.

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

The Magherafelt Sky Blues' 2007 team hit 12 goals on Friday night in their win over Whitehead Eagles.

Played at the Cliffs in Larne, it was a second game for the young Sky Blues in the restarted South Belfast Youth League.

Magherafelt were in top form, with Ewan McGrath scoring five and hitting the post.

Jude Beattie eclipsed that with a double hat​-​trick,  but both lads were great on the night.

Every single Sky Blues player was a credit to the club and their hard work in training is really showing.

Whitehead Eagles deserve credit as they never gave up on a difficult night.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie