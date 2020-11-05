Ferguson gets the call for crucial Euro 2020 qualifier

Local player Shane Ferguson has been named by Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough in his 26-strong panel for the UEFA Euro 2020 Path B Play-Off Final against Slovakia in Belfast next week.

The Millwall defender is a product of the Maiden City Academy and has been capped 44 times for his country, after making his debut against Italy in 2009.

Also on the squad is Niall McGinn, who made his debut in 2008 during his time at the Brandywell. He was the first Derry City player to earn senior recognition for Norther Ireland since Liam Coyle 19 years previously.

If Northern Ireland defeat Slovakia in next week’s Path B final they will face Spain, Poland and Sweden in the group stages (Group E) of Euro 2020 next summer.

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Michael McGovern (Norwich City), Conor Hazard (Celtic).

Defenders: Jonathan Evans (Leicester City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Conor McLaughlin (Sunderland), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian), Tom Flanagan (Sunderland), Daniel Ballard (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Steven Davis (Rangers), Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough), George Saville (Middlesbrough), Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City), Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Ethan Galbraith (Manchester United), Alistair McCann (St Johnstone).

Forwards: Kyle Lafferty (Reggina), Josh Magennis (Hull City), Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic), Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).