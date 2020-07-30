A new quartet for Magherafelt Sky Blues

Magherafelt Sky Blues manager David Kelly has signed four new players ahead of the 2020/21 season.



Kelly, who is joined on the management team by Gary Rafferty and Steven Jordan as coach, have been on the look-out for new talent since they returned to training.

Ryan Sinclair has moved from Draperstown Celtic and youngster Callum Campbell transferred from Ballymena United. Christopher Maguire moves from Aghadowey, while there is a return for Ciaran Monaghan from Dungiven Celtic.

The Sky Blues played their first pre-season friendly on Wednesday night against Killymoon Rangers and came away with a 4-2 win, with Thomas Shea Maynes and Donal Walls among the scorers.

UNDERAGE

The club's underage coaching returns on Monday, August 3. Here are the details and all new players are welcome.

2014-Wed 6.00-7.00 Spires Park

2013-Tues 7.00-8.00 Spires Park

2012 – Tues 6.30-8.00 Spires Park

2011 – Mon 6.00-7.00 and Wed 7.00-8.00 Spires Park

2010 – Mon 6.00-7.00 and Wed 7.00-8.00 Meadownbank 3G

2009 – Mon 6.00-7.00 and Wed 7.00-8.00 Spires Park

2007 – Mon 6.00-7.00 and Wed 7.00-8.00 Spires Park

2006 – Thur 6.00-7.00 Spires Park

EL CLASSICO

The club's El Classico will take place at Spires Park this Saturday, with a 1.30 kick-off.

Players are asked to be present at 1.00 and bring £10 towards club funds. Under the return to play policity, only jerseys will be supplied and the dressing rooms won't be open.