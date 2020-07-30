Contact
A new quartet for Magherafelt Sky Blues
Magherafelt Sky Blues manager David Kelly has signed four new players ahead of the 2020/21 season.
Kelly, who is joined on the management team by Gary Rafferty and Steven Jordan as coach, have been on the look-out for new talent since they returned to training.
Ryan Sinclair has moved from Draperstown Celtic and youngster Callum Campbell transferred from Ballymena United. Christopher Maguire moves from Aghadowey, while there is a return for Ciaran Monaghan from Dungiven Celtic.
The Sky Blues played their first pre-season friendly on Wednesday night against Killymoon Rangers and came away with a 4-2 win, with Thomas Shea Maynes and Donal Walls among the scorers.
UNDERAGE
The club's underage coaching returns on Monday, August 3. Here are the details and all new players are welcome.
2014-Wed 6.00-7.00 Spires Park
2013-Tues 7.00-8.00 Spires Park
2012 – Tues 6.30-8.00 Spires Park
2011 – Mon 6.00-7.00 and Wed 7.00-8.00 Spires Park
2010 – Mon 6.00-7.00 and Wed 7.00-8.00 Meadownbank 3G
2009 – Mon 6.00-7.00 and Wed 7.00-8.00 Spires Park
2007 – Mon 6.00-7.00 and Wed 7.00-8.00 Spires Park
2006 – Thur 6.00-7.00 Spires Park
EL CLASSICO
The club's El Classico will take place at Spires Park this Saturday, with a 1.30 kick-off.
Players are asked to be present at 1.00 and bring £10 towards club funds. Under the return to play policity, only jerseys will be supplied and the dressing rooms won't be open.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Celebrating success: Bishop’s Gate Hotel proves it is ‘Best of the Best’ with TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award. L-R: Amanda Doherty, Ciaran O’Neill, Laura Davies and Gary Kennedy.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.